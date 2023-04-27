BASEBALL
3 p.m., Kansas City at Minnesota;MLBN
4:40 p.m., Chicago Cubs at Miami;Marquee
5:10 p.m., Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox;NBCSCH
6 p.m., Atlanta at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington;MLBN
7:10 p.m., Philadelphia at Houston;APPLETV+
9:10 p.m., St. Louis at LA Dodgers;APPLETV+
BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m., Sacramento at Golden State;ESPN
9:30 p.m., Memphis at LA Lakers;ESPN
NFL DRAFT
6 p.m., 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3;ABC
6 p.m., 2023 NFL Draft: Round 2;ESPN
6 p.m., 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3;NFLN
7 p.m., 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3;ESPN2
HOCKEY
6 p.m., Carolina at NY Islanders;TBS
6:30 p.m., Boston at Florida;TNT
8:30 p.m., Dallas at Minnesota;TBS
9 p.m., Colorado at Seattle;TNT
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m., Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit;ESPN2
7:55 a.m., Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit;ESPNU
2 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway;FS1
6 p.m., NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway;FS1
4:25 a.m. (Saturday), Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit;ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m., Iowa at Penn St.;BTN
6 p.m., Texas at TCU;ESPNU
6 p.m., Alabama at LSU;SECN
7 p.m., Duke at Virginia;ACCN
7 p.m., Minnesota at Nebraska;BTN
9 p.m., UCLA at Stanford;ESPNU
9 p.m., Arizona at Oregon St.;PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m., Florida A&M at Jackson St.;ESPNU
5 p.m., Florida St. at Notre Dame;ACCN
7:30 p.m., UCLA at Utah;PAC-12N
GOLF
11 a.m., PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational;GOLF
2:30 p.m., PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta;GOLF
5:30 p.m., LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship;GOLF
11 p.m., DP World Tour: The Korea Championship;GOLF