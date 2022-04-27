 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 4/28/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

Noon;Rockies at Phillies;MLB

1 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH

6:15 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee

6:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Cardinals;BSMW 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Suns at Pelicans;TNT

9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Mavericks at Jazz;TNT

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;NFL Draft: Round 1;ABC,ESPN,NFL

GOLF

2:30 p.m.;PGA: The Mexico Open;Golf

5:30 p.m.;LPGA: Palos Verdes Championship;Golf

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;Oklahoma State at Florida State;ESPN2

