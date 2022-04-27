On TV Today 4/28/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Rockies at Phillies;MLB
1 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH
6:15 p.m.;Cubs at Braves;Marquee
6:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Cardinals;BSMW
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Suns at Pelicans;TNT
9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Mavericks at Jazz;TNT
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;NFL Draft: Round 1;ABC,ESPN,NFL
GOLF
2:30 p.m.;PGA: The Mexico Open;Golf
5:30 p.m.;LPGA: Palos Verdes Championship;Golf
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.;Oklahoma State at Florida State;ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today