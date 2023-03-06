BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Blue Jays vs. Pirates;MLB
2 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Rangers;Marquee
2 p.m.;Spring: White Sox vs. Brewers;NBCSCH
10 p.m.;World Classic: Cuba vs. Netherlands;FS1
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Horizon championship;ESPN
6 p.m.;Northeast championship;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;76ers at Timberwolves;TNT
8 p.m.;West Coast championship;ESPN
8 p.m.;Summit championship;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Grizzlies at Lakers;TNT
10 p.m.;Big Sky championship;ESPN2
HOCKEY
8 p.m.;Blues at Coyotes;BSMW
SOCCER
2 p.m.;UEFA: Borussia Dortmund at Chelsea;CBS
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
