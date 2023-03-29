BASEBALL
Noon;Giants at Yankees;MLB
1 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee
3 p.m.;Blue Jays at Cardinals;BSMW
6 p.m.;White Sox at Astros;ESPN
9 p.m.;Angels at Athletics;MLB
BASKETBALL
3 p.m.;NBA G-League playoffs;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Celtics at Bucks;TNT
8:30 p.m.;NIT championship: North Texas vs. UAB;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Pelicans at Nuggets;TNT
GOLF
12:30 p.m.;Augusta National Women's Amateur;Golf
3 p.m.;PGA: Valero Texas Open;Golf
6 p.m.;LPGA: The LA Open;Golf
HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.;Blues at Blackhawks;NBCSCH,BSMW+
