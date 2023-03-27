BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Yankees at Nationals;MLB
2 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. White Sox;Marquee
8 p.m.;Spring: Dodgers at Angels;MLB
BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;NBA G-League playoffs;ESPN2
6 p.m.;NIT: North Texas vs. Wisconsin;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Heat at Raptors;TNT
8 p.m.;McDonald's High School All-Star Game;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;NIT: UAB vs. Utah Valley;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Pelicans at Warriors;TNT
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Canucks at Blues;BSMW
7:30 p.m.;Stars at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Euro: Croatia at Turkey;FS1
