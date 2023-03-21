BASEBALL
Noon, Spring: Cardinals vs. MarlinsBSMW
Noon, Spring: Orioles vs. Blue JaysMLB
3 p.m., Spring: Cubs vs. AthleticsMarquee
3 p.m., Spring: Angels vs. RockiesMLB
8 p.m., Spring: Padres vs. RedsMLB
BASKETBALL
4 p.m., CBI: ChampionshipESPN2
6 p.m., NIT: UAB at VanderbiltESPN2
6:30 p.m., Warriors at MavericksESPN
7 p.m., 76ers at BullsNBCSCH
8 p.m., NIT: Cincinnati at Utah ValleyESPN2
9 p.m., Suns at LakersESPN
GOLF
1 p.m., PGA: The WGC Dell TechnologiesGolf
HOCKEY
7 p.m., Penguins at AvalancheTNT
9:30 p.m., Coyotes at OilersTNT
