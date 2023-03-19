BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Cardinals vs. Marlins;BSMW
6 p.m.;World Classic semifinal: Mexico vs. Japan;FS1
BASKETBALL
3 p.m.;NCAA Women: N. Carolina vs. Ohio State;ESPN2
5 p.m.;NCAA Women: Toledo vs. Tennessee;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Bulls at 76ers;NBCSCH
6 p.m.; NCAA Women: Louisville vs. Texas;ESPN
7 p.m.;NCAA Women: Miami vs. Indiana;ESPN2
8 p.m.;NCAA Women: Baylor vs. UConn;ESPN
9 p.m.;NCAA Women: Oklahoma vs. UCLA;ESPN2
HOCKEY
8 p.m.;Blackhawks at Avalanche;NBCSCH
