BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Phillies vs. Red Sox;ESPN
2 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Athletics;Marquee
2 p.m.;Spring: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Michigan at Illinois;ESPN
6 p.m.;Rutgers at Minnesota;FS1
6 p.m.;Wichita State at Houston;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;76ers at Mavericks;TNT
8 p.m.;Purdue at Wisconsin;FS1
8 p.m.;Arizona State at UCLA;ESPN
8 p.m.;Memphis at SMU;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Clippers at Warriors;TNT
10 p.m.;Arizona at USC;ESPN
10 p.m.;Cal at Oregon;FS1
GOLF
9 a.m.;PGA: Puerto Rico Open;Golf
1 p.m.;PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational;Golf
8:30 p.m.;LPGA: HSBC Women's World Championship:Golf
HOCKEY
8 p.m.;Stars at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
9:30 p.m.;Blues at Sharks;BSMW
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
