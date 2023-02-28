BASEBALL
Noon Spring: Nationals vs. Yankees ESPN
2 p.m. Spring: Cubs vs. Mariners Marquee
2 p.m. Spring: Brewers vs. Angels MLB
BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. Xavier at Providence FS1
6 p.m. Bulls at Pistons NBCSCH
6 p.m. Auburn at Alabama ESPN2
6 p.m. Maryland at Ohio State BTN
6:30 p.m. Cavaliers at Celtics ESPN
7:30 p.m. Georgetown at Creighton FS1
8 p.m. Penn State at Northwestern BTN
8 p.m. Texas at TCU ESPN2
9 p.m. Pelicans at Blazers ESPN
GOLF
8:30 p.m. LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship:Golf
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m. Rangers at Flyers TNT
9 p.m. Hurricanes at Golden Knights TNT
SOCCER
1:45 p.m. Premier: Everton at Arsenal USA
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
