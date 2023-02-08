BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Iowa at Purdue;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Nets;TNT
7 p.m.;Northwestern at Ohio State;FS1
8 p.m.;San Francisco at Gonzaga;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Women: Stanford at Arizona;ESPN
9 p.m.;Arizona State at Stanford;FS1
9 p.m.;Bucks at Lakers;TNT
10 p.m.;USC at Oregon;ESPN2
GOLF
7 a.m.;Champions: The Trophy Hassan II;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: The WM Phoenix Open;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Avalanche at Lightning;ESPN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
