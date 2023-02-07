BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Nebraska at Michigan;BTN
5:30 p.m.;Creighton at Seton Hall;FS1
6 p.m.;Iowa State at West Virginia;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Belmont at Missouri State;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;76ers at Celtics;ESPN
7:30 p.m.;Wisconsin at Penn State;BTN
7:30 p.m.;DePaul at Villanova;FS1
8 p.m.;Florida at Alabama;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Mavericks at Clippers;ESPN
9:30 p.m.;UNLV at Wyoming;FS1
HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.;Wild at Stars;TNT
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today