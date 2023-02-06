BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Rutgers at Indiana;BTN
5:30 p.m.;Marquette at UConn;FS1
6 p.m.;North Carolina at Wake Forest;ESPN
6 p.m.;Auburn at Texas A&M;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Hawks at Pelicans;TNT
7 p.m.;Bulls at Grizzlies;NBCSCH,BSMW
7:30 p.m.;St. John's at Butler;FS1
8 p.m.;Maryland at Michigan State;ESPN
8 p.m.;Arkansas at Kentucky;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Timberwolves at Nuggets;TNT
9:30 p.m.;Nevada at New Mexico;FS1
HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.;Ducks at Blackhawks;NBCSCH+
