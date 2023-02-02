BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;VCU at Saint Louis;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Kings at Pacers;BSMW
8 p.m.;Boise State at San Diego State;FS1
10 p.m.;Fresno State at UNLV;FS1
GOLF
2 p.m.;AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;NHL All-Star Skills Competition;ESPN
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Premier: Fulham at Chelsea;USA
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
