BASEBALL
Noon;Spring: Astros vs. Mets;ESPN
2 p.m.;Spring: Cubs vs. Brewers;Marquee
2 p.m.;Spring: Reds vs. Dodgers;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Spring: Red Sox vs. Marlins;MLB
BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Marquette at Butler;FS1
6 p.m.;Iowa at Indiana;ESPN2
6 p.m.;NC State at Duke;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Raptors;NBCSCH
6:30 p.m.;Wizards at Hawks;TNT
7:30 p.m.;Villanova at Seton Hall;FS1
8 p.m.;Texas Tech at Kansas;ESPN
8 p.m.;Arkansas at Tennessee;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Michigan State at Nebraska;BTN
9 p.m.;Timberwolves at Clippers;TNT
9:30 p.m.;Fresno State at New Mexico;FS1
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Kraken at Blues;BSMW
8 p.m.;Blackhawks at Coyotes;NBCSCH
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
