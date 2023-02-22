BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Penn State at Ohio State;FS1
6 p.m.;Memphis at Wichita State;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Women: South Carolina at Tennessee;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Grizzlies at 76ers;TNT
7:30 p.m.;Michigan at Rutgers;FS1
8 p.m.;Northwestern at Illinois;BTN
8 p.m.;USC at Colorado;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Warriors at Lakers;TNT
9:30 p.m.;UCLA at Utah;FS1
10 p.m.;San Diego at Gonzaga;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
8 p.m.;XFL: St. Louis at Seattle;FX
GOLF
1 p.m.;PGA: The Honda Classic;Golf
9 p.m.;The Honda LPGA Thailand;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Canucks at Blues;BSMW
8 p.m.;Flames at Golden Knights;ESPN
SOCCER
2 p.m.;UEFA: Manchester City at RB Leipzig;CBS
6 p.m.;SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Brazil;TNT
