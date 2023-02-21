BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Providence at UConn;FS1
6 p.m.;Kentucky at Florida;ESPN
6 p.m.;Minnesota at Maryland;BTN
6 p.m.;Bradley at Valparaiso;BSMW
6 p.m.;Temple at Cincinnati;ESPN2
7:30 p.m.;Butler at DePaul;FS1
8 p.m.;Iowa at Wisconsin;BTN
8 p.m.;North Carolina at Notre Dame;ESPN
8 p.m.;Alabama at South Carolina;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Wake Forest at NC State;BSMW
9:30 p.m.;New Mexico at Boise State;FS1
GOLF
9 p.m.;The Honda LPGA Thailand;Golf
HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.;Blackhawks at Stars;TNT
SOCCER
2 p.m.;UEFA: Manchester City at RB Leipzig;CBS
6 p.m.;SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Brazil;TNT
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
