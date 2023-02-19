BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Louisville at Duke;ESPN
6 p.m.;Oklahoma State at West Virginia;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Women: Ohio State at Michigan;FS1
8 p.m.;Minnesota at Illinois;BTN
8 p.m.;Kansas at TCU;ESPN
8 p.m.;Women: UCLA at Stanford;ESPN2
Tags
- Playoff
- Stanley Cup
- Nba Playoffs
- Espn2
- Tour De France
- Marquee
- World Cup
- Tv Broadcasting
- Organic Chemistry
- Journalism
- Tennis
- Basketball
- Golf
- Sports
- Prehistory
- Soccer (us)
- American Football
- Ice Hockey
- Weapons
- Zoology
- Skating
- Entertainment
- Politics
- Motor Racing
- Ornithology
- Equestrian Sports
- Institutions
- University
- The Bible
- Linguistics
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today