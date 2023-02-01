On TV Today 2/2/23

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Michigan at Northwestern;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Wisconsin at Ohio State;FS1
6:30 p.m.;Grizzlies at Cavaliers;ESPN
7 p.m.;Hornets at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Houston at Wichita State;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Washington at UCLA;FS1
9 p.m.;Clippers at Bucks;TNT
9:30 p.m.;Oregon at Arizona;ESPN
10 p.m.;Washington State at USC;FS1
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Pro Bowl Skills Showdown;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am;Golf
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
