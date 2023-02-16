AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.;Truck: The NextEra Energy 250;FS1
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Dayton at Loyola Chicago;ESPN2
6 p.m.;NBA All-Star Celebrity Game;ESPN
8 p.m.;The Jordan Rising Stars Game;TNT
9 p.m.;Air Force at Wyoming;FS1
GOLF
11 a.m.;Champions: The Chubb Classic;Golf
3 p.m.;PGA: Genesis Invitational;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Senators;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Kings at Ducks;ESPN
Tags
- Playoff
- Stanley Cup
- Nba Playoffs
- Espn2
- Tour De France
- Marquee
- World Cup
- Tv Broadcasting
- Organic Chemistry
- Journalism
- Tennis
- Basketball
- Golf
- Sports
- Prehistory
- Soccer (us)
- American Football
- Ice Hockey
- Weapons
- Zoology
- Skating
- Entertainment
- Politics
- Motor Racing
- Ornithology
- Equestrian Sports
- Institutions
- University
- The Bible
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today