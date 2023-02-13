BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Illinois at Penn State;ESPNU
6 p.m.;Notre Dame at Duke;ESPN
6 p.m.;Missouri at Auburn;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Creighton at Providence;FS1
6:30 p.m.;Celtics at Bucks;TNT
8 p.m.;Kansas at Oklahoma State;ESPN
8 p.m.;Michigan at Wisconsin;ESPN2
8 p.m.;St. John's at DePaul;FS1
9 p.m.;Warriors at Clippers;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Canadiens;NBCSCH
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Premier: Burnley at Watford;ESPN2
2 p.m.;Bayern Munich at Paris Saint-Germain;CBS
Tags
- Playoff
- Stanley Cup
- Nba Playoffs
- Espn2
- Tour De France
- Marquee
- World Cup
- Tv Broadcasting
- Organic Chemistry
- Journalism
- Tennis
- Basketball
- Golf
- Sports
- Prehistory
- Soccer (us)
- American Football
- Ice Hockey
- Weapons
- Zoology
- Skating
- Entertainment
- Politics
- Motor Racing
- Ornithology
- Equestrian Sports
- Institutions
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today