BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Miami at North Carolina;ESPN
6 p.m.;Jazz at Pacers;BSMW
6 p.m.;Women: Texas at Iowa State;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Magic at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Texas at Texas Tech;ESPN
8 p.m.;West Virginia at Baylor;ESPN2
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Premier: Everton at Liverpool;USA
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
