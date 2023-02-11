AUTO RACING
3 p.m.;AMA Supercross Championship;NBC
BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;Temple at Memphis;ESPN2
Noon;Michigan State at Ohio State;CBS
Noon;Iowa at Minnesota;FS1
1 p.m.;Purdue at Northwestern;BTN
1 p.m.;Grizzlies at Celtics;ABC
1 p.m.;Women: LSU at South Carolina;ESPN
2 p.m.;Women: Rutgers at Iowa;FS1
3 p.m.;SMU at Wichita State;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.;Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles;Fox
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: The WM Phoenix Open;CBS
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Coyotes at Blues;BSMW
9 p.m.;Blackhawks at Jets;NBCSCH+
SOCCER
8 a.m.;Manchester United at Leeds United;USA
10:30 a.m.;Aston Villa at Manchester City;USA
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.