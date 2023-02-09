BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;Kent State at Buffalo;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Xavier at Butler;FS1
6 p.m.;Suns at Pacers;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Hornets at Celtics;ESPN
7 p.m.;Saint Louis at Dayton;ESPN2
8 p.m.;New Mexico at Air Force;FS1
9 p.m.;Cavaliers at Pelicans;ESPN
10 p.m.;Fresno State at Nevada;FS1
GOLF
7 a.m.;Champions: The Trophy Hassan II;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: The WM Phoenix Open;Golf
HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.;Coyotes at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
