On TV Today 12/9/22

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Wizards at Pacers;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Lakers at 76ers;ESPN
9 p.m.;Bucks at Mavericks;ESPN
GOLF
Noon;PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout;Golf
HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.;Jets at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
SOCCER
9 a.m.;World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil;Fox
1 p.m.;World Cup: Netherlands vs. Argentina;Fox
