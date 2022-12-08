 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 12/9/22

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Wizards at Pacers;BSMW

6:30 p.m.;Lakers at 76ers;ESPN

9 p.m.;Bucks at Mavericks;ESPN

GOLF

Noon;PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout;Golf

HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.;Jets at Blackhawks;NBCSCH 

SOCCER

9 a.m.;World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil;Fox

1 p.m.;World Cup: Netherlands vs. Argentina;Fox

