On TV Today 12/8/22

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Rutgers at Ohio State;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Iowa State at Iowa;FS1
8 p.m.;Colorado State at Colorado;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Michigan at Minnesota;BTN
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Home Depot College Football Awards;ESPN
7:15 p.m.;Raiders at Rams;Prime
8:30 p.m.;The Herbie Awards;ESPN
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Jets at Blues;BSMW
