topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 12/7/22

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Michigan State at Penn State;BTN

5:30 p.m.;DePaul at St. John's;FS1

6 p.m.;Women: Iowa State at Iowa;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Hawks at Knicks;ESPN

7 p.m.;Wizards at Bulls;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Pacers at Timberwolves;BSMW

7:30 p.m.;Nebraska at Indiana;BTN

7:30 p.m.;Manhattan at Providence;FS1

8 p.m.;Women:UConn at Florida;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Celtics at Suns;ESPN

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Sabres at Blue Jackets;TNT

9 p.m.;Rangers at Golden Knights;TNT

 

