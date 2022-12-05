 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 12/6/22

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. Yale at Butler FS1

6 p.m. Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Texas ESPN

6 p.m. Georgia at Georgia Tech ESPN2

6:30 p.m. Lakers at Cavaliers TNT

7:30 p.m. NC Central at Marquette FS1

8 p.m. Maryland at Wisconsin ESPN2

8:30 p.m. Jimmy V Classic: Duke vs. Iowa ESPN

9 p.m. Mavericks at Nuggets TNT

HOCKEY

6 p.m. Blackhawks at Devils NBCSCH

6:30 p.m. Blues at Islanders BSMW

SOCCER

9 a.m. World Cup: Morocco vs. Spain Fox

1 p.m. World Cup: Portugal vs. Switzerland Fox

