On TV Today 12/6/22

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. Yale at Butler FS1
6 p.m. Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Texas ESPN
6 p.m. Georgia at Georgia Tech ESPN2
6:30 p.m. Lakers at Cavaliers TNT
7:30 p.m. NC Central at Marquette FS1
8 p.m. Maryland at Wisconsin ESPN2
8:30 p.m. Jimmy V Classic: Duke vs. Iowa ESPN
9 p.m. Mavericks at Nuggets TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m. Blackhawks at Devils NBCSCH
6:30 p.m. Blues at Islanders BSMW
SOCCER
9 a.m. World Cup: Morocco vs. Spain Fox
1 p.m. World Cup: Portugal vs. Switzerland Fox
