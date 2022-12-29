On TV Today 12/30/22

BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;Buffalo at Michigan State;BTN
7 p.m.;Pistons at Bulls;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Coppin State at Rutgers;BTN
9 p.m.;USC at Washington;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State;ESPN
1 p.m.;Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA;CBS
2:30 p.m.;Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina;ESPN
7:10 p.m.;Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee;ESPN
SOCCER
1:45 p.m.;Brentford at West Ham United;USA
