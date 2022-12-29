 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 12/30/22

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.;Buffalo at Michigan State;BTN

7 p.m.;Pistons at Bulls;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Coppin State at Rutgers;BTN

9 p.m.;USC at Washington;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State;ESPN

1 p.m.;Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA;CBS

2:30 p.m.;Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina;ESPN

7:10 p.m.;Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee;ESPN

SOCCER

1:45 p.m.;Brentford at West Ham United;USA

