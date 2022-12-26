 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 12/27/22

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;Seton Hall at Marquette;FS1

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo;ESPN

2:15 p.m.;First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah St;ESPN

5:45 p.m.;Birmingham Bowl: E. Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina;ESPN

9:15 p.m.;Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St;ESPN

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Hurricanes;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Maple Leafs at Blues;BSMW

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.;Bournemouth at Chelsea;USA

2 p.m.;Nottingham Forest at Manchester United;USA 

