On TV Today 12/26/22

BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;Pacers at Pelicans;BSMW
FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.;Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green;ESPN
7:15 p.m.;Chargers at Colts;ESPN
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford;USA
9 a.m.;Newcastle United at Leicester City;USA
11:30 a.m.;Liverpool at Aston Villa;USA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today