On TV Today 12/24/22

FOOTBALL
Noon;Bills at Bears;CBS
Noon;Giants at Vikings;Fox
3:25 p.m.;Eagles at Cowboys;Fox
7 p.m.;Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego St.;ESPN
7:15 p.m.;Raiders at Steelers;NFL
SKIING
4 p.m.;FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup;NBC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today