On TV Today 12/23/22

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Diamond Head Classic, semifinal;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Knicks;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Diamond Head Classic, semifinal;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Grizzlies at Suns;ESPN
9 p.m.;Diamond Head Classic;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
2 p.m.;Indepedence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston;ESPN
5:30 p.m.;Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest;ESPN
HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.;Blue Jackets at Blackhawks;NBCSCH+
9 p.m.;Blues at Golden Knights;BSMW
