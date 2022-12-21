On TV Today 12/22/22

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Harvard at Kansas;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Butler at Creighton;FS1
8 p.m.;George Washington at Washington State;ESPN2
10 p.m.;Pepperdine at Hawaii;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force;ESPN
7:15 p.m.;Jaguars at Jets;Prime
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today