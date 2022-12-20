On TV Today 12/21/22

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;St. John's at Villanova;FS1
6 p.m.;Michigan vs. North Carolina;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Hawks;NBCSCH+
6:30 p.m.;Clemson at Georgia Tech;ESPN2
7 p.m.;SIUE at Saint Louis;BSMW
7:30 p.m.;Women: Louisville vs. DePaul;FS1
8:30 p.m.;Women: Florida at Oklahoma;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
8 p.m.;New Orleans Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. S. Alabama;ESPN
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Devils at Panthers;TNT
7:30 p.m.;Predators at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Stars at Oilers;TNT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today