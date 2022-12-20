 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 12/21/22

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;St. John's at Villanova;FS1

6 p.m.;Michigan vs. North Carolina;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Hawks;NBCSCH+

6:30 p.m.;Clemson at Georgia Tech;ESPN2

7 p.m.;SIUE at Saint Louis;BSMW

7:30 p.m.;Women: Louisville vs. DePaul;FS1

8:30 p.m.;Women: Florida at Oklahoma;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

8 p.m.;New Orleans Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. S. Alabama;ESPN

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Devils at Panthers;TNT

7:30 p.m.;Predators at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

8:30 p.m.;Stars at Oilers;TNT

 

