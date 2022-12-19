On TV Today 12/20/22

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Georgetown at UConn;FS1
6 p.m.;Women: Michigan at North Carolina;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Heat;NBCSCH
6:30 p.m.;Warriors at Knicks;TNT
7:30 p.m.;Seton Hall at Xavier;FS1
8:30 p.m.;Florida vs. Oklahoma;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Grizzlies at Nuggets;TNT
9:30 p.m.;UC San Diego at San Diego State;FS1
FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.;Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose State;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo;ESPN
HOCKEY
9 p.m.;Blues at Kraken;BSMW
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
