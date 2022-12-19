 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 12/20/22

  • 0

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Georgetown at UConn;FS1

6 p.m.;Women: Michigan at North Carolina;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Heat;NBCSCH

6:30 p.m.;Warriors at Knicks;TNT

7:30 p.m.;Seton Hall at Xavier;FS1

8:30 p.m.;Florida vs. Oklahoma;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Grizzlies at Nuggets;TNT

9:30 p.m.;UC San Diego at San Diego State;FS1

FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.;Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose State;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo;ESPN

HOCKEY

9 p.m.;Blues at Kraken;BSMW

 

