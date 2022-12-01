 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 12/2/22

  • 0

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Lakers at Bucks;ESPN

8 p.m.;Illinois at Maryland;BTN

8 p.m.;Pacers at Jazz;BSMW

9 p.m.;Bulls at Warriors;ESPN

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;Pac-12: Utah vs. USC;Fox

GOLF

12:30 p.m.;PGA: The Hero World Challenge;Golf

SOCCER

9 a.m.;World Cup: South Korea vs. Portugal;Fox

9 a.m.;World Cup: Ghana vs. Uruguay;FS1

1 p.m.;World Cup: Cameroon vs. Brazil;Fox

1 p.m.;World Cup: Serbia vs. Switzerland;FS1 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News