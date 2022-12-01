On TV Today 12/2/22

BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Lakers at Bucks;ESPN
8 p.m.;Illinois at Maryland;BTN
8 p.m.;Pacers at Jazz;BSMW
9 p.m.;Bulls at Warriors;ESPN
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;Pac-12: Utah vs. USC;Fox
GOLF
12:30 p.m.;PGA: The Hero World Challenge;Golf
SOCCER
9 a.m.;World Cup: South Korea vs. Portugal;Fox
9 a.m.;World Cup: Ghana vs. Uruguay;FS1
1 p.m.;World Cup: Cameroon vs. Brazil;Fox
1 p.m.;World Cup: Serbia vs. Switzerland;FS1
