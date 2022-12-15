 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 12/16/22

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Xavier at Georgetown;FS1

6:30 p.m.;Warriors at 76ers;ESPN

7 p.m.;Knicks at Bulls;NBCSCH

7:30 p.m.;Creighton at Marquette;FS1 

9 p.m.;Nuggets at Lakers;ESPN

FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.;Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB;ESPN

2 p.m.;Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA;ESPN

HOCKEY

8 p.m.;Blues at Flames;BSMW

 

