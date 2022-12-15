On TV Today 12/16/22

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Xavier at Georgetown;FS1
6:30 p.m.;Warriors at 76ers;ESPN
7 p.m.;Knicks at Bulls;NBCSCH
7:30 p.m.;Creighton at Marquette;FS1
9 p.m.;Nuggets at Lakers;ESPN
FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.;Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB;ESPN
2 p.m.;Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA;ESPN
HOCKEY
8 p.m.;Blues at Flames;BSMW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today