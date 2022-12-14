 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 12/15/22

  • 0

BASKETBALL

6 p.m. Lehigh at Wisconsin BTN

6 p.m. Women: South Carolina at South Dakota St. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m. 49ers at Seahawks Prime

HOCKEY

7:30 p.m. Golden Knights at Blackhawks NBCSCH

8 p.m. Blues at Oilers BSMW

VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. NCAA Tournament: Semifinal ESPN

8:30 p.m. NCAA Tournament: Semifinal ESPN

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News