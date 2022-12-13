On TV Today 12/14/22

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Ohio vs. Florida;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Drexel at Seton Hall;FS1
6 p.m.;Warriors at Pacers;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Knicks at Bulls;ESPN
8 p.m.;Western Kentucky at Louisville;ESPN2
8 p.m.;UCLA at Maryland;FS1
9 p.m.;Timberwolves at Clippers;ESPN
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Red Wings at Wild;TNT
9 p.m.;Canucks at Flames;TNT
SOCCER
1 p.m.;World Cup semifinal: France vs. Morocco;Fox
