On TV Today 12/13/22

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;The Citadel at North Carolina;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Southern U. at Xavier;FS1
6:30 p.m.;Warriors at Bucks;TNT
8 p.m.;Memphis at Alabama;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Celtics at Lakers;TNT
HOCKEY
8 p.m.;Capitals at Blackhawks;ESPN
SOCCER
1 p.m.;World Cup semifinal: Croatia vs. Argentina;Fox
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
