On TV Today 11/9/22

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Nuggets at Pacers;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Knicks at Nets;ESPN
7 p.m.;Pelicans at Bulls;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Monmouth at Seton Hall;FS1
9 p.m.;Lakers at Clippers;ESPN
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Penguins at Capitals;TNT
9 p.m.;Wild at Ducks;TNT
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;Leeds United at Wolverhampton;ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today