On TV Today 11/7/22

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;La Salle at Villanova;FS1
5:30 p.m.;Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan;BTN
7 p.m.;Western Illinois at Illinois State;Marquee
7:30 p.m.;South Dakota at Wisconsin;BTN
7:30 p.m.;Radford at Marquette;FS1
7:45 p.m.;Raptors at Bulls;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Eastern Illinois at Illinois;ESPNU
FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;Ravens at Saints;ESPN
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blues at Bruins;BSMW
