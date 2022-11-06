 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 11/7/22

  • 0

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;La Salle at Villanova;FS1

5:30 p.m.;Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan;BTN

7 p.m.;Western Illinois at Illinois State;Marquee

7:30 p.m.;South Dakota at Wisconsin;BTN

7:30 p.m.;Radford at Marquette;FS1

7:45 p.m.;Raptors at Bulls;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Eastern Illinois at Illinois;ESPNU

FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.;Ravens at Saints;ESPN

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blues at Bruins;BSMW

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News