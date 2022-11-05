On TV Today 11/6/22

AUTO RACING
3 p.m.;NASCAR Cup Series Championship;NBC
BASEBALL
7 p.m.;World Series: Phillies at Astros, if necessary;Fox
BASKETBALL
5 p.m.;Bulls at Raptors;NBCSCH
5 p.m.;Wizards at Grizzlies;BSMW
FOOTBALL
Noon;Dolphins at Bears;CBS
Noon;Packers at Lions;Fox
1 p.m.;CFL: Eastern Conference Playoff;ESPN2
3:25 p.m.;Rams at Buccaneers;CBS
4:30 p.m.;CFL: Western Conference Playoff;ESPN2
7:15 p.m.;Titans at Chiefs;NBC
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: World Wide Technology Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
4 p.m.;Maple Leafs at Hurricanes;ESPN
MARATHON
8:30 a.m.;New York City Marathon;ESPN2
SOCCER
7 a.m.;Arsenal at Chelsea;USA
9 a.m.;Premier League;USA