topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 11/6/22

  • 0

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.;NASCAR Cup Series Championship;NBC

BASEBALL

7 p.m.;World Series: Phillies at Astros, if necessary;Fox 

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.;Bulls at Raptors;NBCSCH

5 p.m.;Wizards at Grizzlies;BSMW

FOOTBALL

Noon;Dolphins at Bears;CBS

Noon;Packers at Lions;Fox

1 p.m.;CFL: Eastern Conference Playoff;ESPN2

3:25 p.m.;Rams at Buccaneers;CBS

4:30 p.m.;CFL: Western Conference Playoff;ESPN2

7:15 p.m.;Titans at Chiefs;NBC

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: World Wide Technology Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

4 p.m.;Maple Leafs at Hurricanes;ESPN

MARATHON

8:30 a.m.;New York City Marathon;ESPN2

SOCCER

7 a.m.;Arsenal at Chelsea;USA

9 a.m.;Premier League;USA

