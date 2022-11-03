On TV Today 11/4/22

AUTO RACING
9 p.m.;Truck: The Lucas Oil 150;FS1
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Heat at Pacers;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Celtics;ESPN
9 p.m.;Bucks at Timberwolves;ESPN
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Duke at Boston College;ESPN2
9:30 p.m.;Oregon State at Washington;ESPN2
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: World Wide Technology Championship;Golf
10:30 p.m.;LPGA: The TOTO Japan Classic;Golf
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;Breeders' Cup: World Championships;USA
