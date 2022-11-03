 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 11/4/22

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.;Truck: The Lucas Oil 150;FS1

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Heat at Pacers;BSMW

6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Celtics;ESPN

9 p.m.;Bucks at Timberwolves;ESPN

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Duke at Boston College;ESPN2

9:30 p.m.;Oregon State at Washington;ESPN2

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: World Wide Technology Championship;Golf

10:30 p.m.;LPGA: The TOTO Japan Classic;Golf

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.;Breeders' Cup: World Championships;USA

