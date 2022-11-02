On TV Today 11/3/22

BASEBALL
7 p.m.;World Series, Game 5: Astros at Phillies;Fox
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: World Wide Technology Championship;Golf
10 p.m.;LPGA: The TOTO Japan Classic;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Islanders at Blues;BSMW
7:30 p.m.;Kings at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
