On TV Today 11/29/22

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Long Island at St. John's;FS1
6 p.m.;Maryland at Louisville;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Syracuse at Illinois;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Warriors at Mavericks;TNT
7:30 p.m.;Baylor at Marquette;FS1
8:30 p.m.;Virginia at Michigan;ESPN
9 p.m.;Clippers at Blazers;TNT
SOCCER
9 a.m.;World Cup: Netherland vs. Qatar;Fox
9 a.m.;World Cup: Ecuador vs. Senegal;FS1
1 p.m.;World Cup: Iran vs. U.S.;Fox
1 p.m.;World Cup: England vs. Wales;FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today