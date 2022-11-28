 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On TV Today 11/29/22

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Long Island at St. John's;FS1

6 p.m.;Maryland at Louisville;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Syracuse at Illinois;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Warriors at Mavericks;TNT

7:30 p.m.;Baylor at Marquette;FS1

8:30 p.m.;Virginia at Michigan;ESPN 

9 p.m.;Clippers at Blazers;TNT

SOCCER

9 a.m.;World Cup: Netherland vs. Qatar;Fox

9 a.m.;World Cup: Ecuador vs. Senegal;FS1

1 p.m.;World Cup: Iran vs. U.S.;Fox

1 p.m.;World Cup: England vs. Wales;FS1 

