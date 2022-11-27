On TV Today 11/28/22

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Minnesota at Virginia Tech;ESPN2
8 p.m.;Bulls at Jazz;NBCSCH
8 p.m.;Pittsburgh at Northwestern;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;Steelers at Colts;ESPN
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stars at Blues;BSMW
SOCCER
7 a.m.;World Cup: South Korea vs. Ghana;FS1
10 a.m.;World Cup: Brazil vs. Switzerland;Fox
1 p.m.;World Cup: Portugal vs. Uruguay;Fox
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
