topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 11/28/22

  • 0

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Minnesota at Virginia Tech;ESPN2

8 p.m.;Bulls at Jazz;NBCSCH

8 p.m.;Pittsburgh at Northwestern;ESPN2 

FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.;Steelers at Colts;ESPN

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Stars at Blues;BSMW

SOCCER

7 a.m.;World Cup: South Korea vs. Ghana;FS1

10 a.m.;World Cup: Brazil vs. Switzerland;Fox

1 p.m.;World Cup: Portugal vs. Uruguay;Fox 

