On TV Today 11/2/22

BASEBALL
7 p.m.;World Series, Game 4: Astros at Phillies;Fox
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Celtics at Cavaliers;ESPN
7 p.m.;Hornets at Bulls;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Grizzlies at Blazers;ESPN
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Western Michigan at Bowling Green;ESPN2
GOLF
10 p.m.;LPGA: The TOTO Japan Classic;Golf
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Penguins at Sabres;TNT
