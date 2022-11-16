On TV Today 11/17/22

BASKETBALL
1 p.m.;Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech;ESPN2
3 p.m.;Murray State vs. Texas A&M;ESPN2
5:30 p.m.;Nebraska at St. John's;FS1
6 p.m.;Legends Classic: Third place;ESPN2
7:30 p.m.;UC-Riverside at Creighton;FS1
8:30 p.m.;Legends Classic: Championship;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;SMU at Tulane;ESPN
7:15 p.m.;Titans at Packers;Prime
GOLF
11 a.m.;PGA: The RSM Classic;Golf
2 p.m.;LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Capitals at Blues;BSMW
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
