 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 11/17/22

  • 0

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.;Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech;ESPN2

3 p.m.;Murray State vs. Texas A&M;ESPN2

5:30 p.m.;Nebraska at St. John's;FS1

6 p.m.;Legends Classic: Third place;ESPN2

7:30 p.m.;UC-Riverside at Creighton;FS1

8:30 p.m.;Legends Classic: Championship;ESPN2

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;SMU at Tulane;ESPN

7:15 p.m.;Titans at Packers;Prime

GOLF

11 a.m.;PGA: The RSM Classic;Golf

2 p.m.;LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Capitals at Blues;BSMW

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News