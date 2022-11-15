On TV Today 11/16/22

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Eastern Illinois at Ohio State;BTN
6:30 p.m.;Iowa at Seton Hall;FS1
6:45 p.m.;Celtics at Hawks;ESPN
7 p.m.;Bulls at Pelicans;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Gonzaga at Texas;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Warriors at Suns;ESPN
FOOTBALL
5 p.m.;Eastern Michigan at Kent State;ESPN2
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Blues at Blackhawks;TNT
9 p.m.;Kings at Oilers;TNT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today